Check out some of America’s most unusual campsites

This short but fascinating photo compilation of America’s most unusual campsites (Part I) is from the Campsite Photos YouTube channel. Theirs is a handy website to bookmark as it lets you easily browse high-quality, current photos of individual campsites in National Parks, State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, BLM, RV parks, and other campgrounds throughout the U.S.

Naturally, such a website has a lot of material to choose from. I am not sure how unusual some of these campgrounds are. Some are unusual, others are just great campsites, but they all have some interesting features. And the video sure covers a whole lot of them very quickly!

Even if you never visit, you can still enjoy some mighty pretty eye candy.

Here is just a fraction of the unusual campsites covered:

#1 Norris Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National Park: Hear the geyser blasts from your campsite!

#2 Lost Dutchman State Park, Arizona: Camping at the base of and in the shadows of Superstition Mountain.

#3 Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, California: Situated right on the cliffs of the spectacular Big Sur coast.

#5 Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Area, Arizona: Camping in what once was a Japanese internment camp.

#6 Goblin Valley State Park, Utah: Enjoy awe-inspiring natural rock sculptures from your campsite.

#7 and #8 Mill Creek Campground, Del Norte Coast State Park, and Jedediah Smith State Park, California: Share your campsite with old-growth redwood giants at these two California state parks.

#9 Furnace Creek Campground, Death Valley, CA: Park your RV at 190 feet below sea level.

#10 Bahia Honda, Florida Keys: Watch the sunrise from your waterfront campsite.

#11 Ballarat Camp, California: This one’s a little creepy but allegedly Charles Manson’s old abandoned truck is just a short walk from camp.

#12 White Sands National Park: Camp among the snow-white gypsum dunes.

#13 Angel Island State Park, California: Camp with views of the San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

And that lucky 13 only takes you through half of this short 5-minute video. Be sure to watch for more interesting, if not unusual, campsites.

