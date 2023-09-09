Saturday, September 9, 2023

Check out some of America’s most unusual campsites

By Video Editor
unusual campsites
(Not our typo, BTW.)

This short but fascinating photo compilation of America’s most unusual campsites (Part I) is from the Campsite Photos YouTube channel. Theirs is a handy website to bookmark as it lets you easily browse high-quality, current photos of individual campsites in National Parks, State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, BLM, RV parks, and other campgrounds throughout the U.S.

Naturally, such a website has a lot of material to choose from. I am not sure how unusual some of these campgrounds are. Some are unusual, others are just great campsites, but they all have some interesting features. And the video sure covers a whole lot of them very quickly!

Even if you never visit, you can still enjoy some mighty pretty eye candy.

Here is just a fraction of the unusual campsites covered:

#1 Norris Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National Park: Hear the geyser blasts from your campsite!

#2 Lost Dutchman State Park, Arizona: Camping at the base of and in the shadows of Superstition Mountain.

#3 Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, California: Situated right on the cliffs of the spectacular Big Sur coast.

#5 Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Area, Arizona: Camping in what once was a Japanese internment camp.

#6 Goblin Valley State Park, Utah: Enjoy awe-inspiring natural rock sculptures from your campsite.

#7 and #8 Mill Creek Campground, Del Norte Coast State Park, and Jedediah Smith State Park, California: Share your campsite with old-growth redwood giants at these two California state parks.

#9 Furnace Creek Campground, Death Valley, CA: Park your RV at 190 feet below sea level.

#10 Bahia Honda, Florida Keys: Watch the sunrise from your waterfront campsite.

#11 Ballarat Camp, California: This one’s a little creepy but allegedly Charles Manson’s old abandoned truck is just a short walk from camp.

#12 White Sands National Park: Camp among the snow-white gypsum dunes.

#13 Angel Island State Park, California: Camp with views of the San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

And that lucky 13 only takes you through half of this short 5-minute video. Be sure to watch for more interesting, if not unusual, campsites.

##RVT1121

'I was told to not make a service appointment until the parts came in'—Yikes!
Fact or Fiction? Liquid propane expands 270 times when released into the atmosphere

