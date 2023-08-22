How to do emergency canine CPR and save your dog

By Cheri Sicard

The short video tutorial below, demonstrated by Dr. Erica W. Tinson, BSc, BVSc (Hons), MVSc, could possibly save your dog during an emergency, by teaching you when and how to properly perform canine CPR.

Dr. Tinson specializes in veterinary emergency and critical care, and this five-minute video follows current CPR guidelines as recommended by the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care (ACVECC) Reassessment Campaign on Veterinary Resuscitation (RECOVER) initiative.

This is an emergency measure that is undertaken when the dog is unconscious and not breathing. Dr. Tinson stresses that cardiopulmonary arrests such as these are generally associated with low survival rates. That said, CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation remains the most effective way of treating this emergency.

In the video, Dr. Tinson uses a dog mannequin to demonstrate how to correctly do canine CPR.

1: Recognition and performing the ABCs

Before starting canine CPR it is important to check the ABCs, meaning:

Airway

Breathing

Circulation

It’s important that this step takes no more than 10-15 seconds. Dr. Tinson says you can recognize an animal in cardiopulmonary arrest by its being unconscious and not breathing at all.

Don’t waste time checking for a pulse, follow along with the video instead for a demonstration of how to quickly and effectively check for breathing. She also advises trying to wake the dog. Also, if possible, try to call for help before starting canine CPR.

2: Animal and hand positioning

Again, watch the video to see exactly how you should position the animal and your hands. Where you will perform chest compressions will vary depending on the type/breed of dog. Dr. Tinson covers various scenarios with demonstrations of how it should look, how fast you should do the compressions, and how long you should continue.

3: Mouth-to-snout ventilation

If you are in an emergency situation in the middle of nowhere, chances are intubation (insertion of a ventilator tube) probably won’t be possible. In these situations, mouth-to-snout ventilation is called for. Dr. Tinson shows you how to do it in the video, providing 2 breaths for every 30 compressions.

4: Putting it all together

Dr. Tinson then puts the steps together to demonstrate what proper CPR on a dog should look like.

The video is only about 5 minutes, but for dog lovers, it is 5 minutes well spent towards protecting your beloved companion, no matter where you roam.

