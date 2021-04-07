Video: How to avoid burning food in your RV oven

Many RVers complain that their factory-installed ovens do not cook evenly. RV technician and well-known journalist Chris Dougherty has a quick tip about a simple way to help avoid hot spots in an RV’s oven that can cause what’s being cooked or baked to heat unevenly or even burn. This video was recorded when Chris served as the technical editor of RVtravel.com.

We welcome your comments about ways you have successfully dealt with uneven heating in your oven.

