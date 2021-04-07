RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Issue 1573

Today’s thought

“I long to accomplish a great and noble task, but it is my chief duty to accomplish small tasks as if they were great and noble.” ―Helen Keller

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National No Housework Day! Woohoo! It’s also National Beer day because… well, keep reading…

On this day in history: 1933 – Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the XXI amendment.

Tip of the Day

A trick that’ll make dumping a whole lot more sanitary

By Nanci Dixon

I have been storing our plastic disposable gloves in a bay cabinet next to the water bay for most of our RVing life. They are only a door away, but do you think I can get my husband to get them out EVERY time he touches the sewer hose? Nope, it’s always just an afterthought and often too late. I do nag a bit, “Do you have any idea how many deadly pathogens there could be on that hose??!” OK, I’ll admit I don’t either. But I know it is bad.

See Nanci’s solution. You’ll want to use it for your own RV!

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Runaway Campers V-Series Mini-Campers. As he reports, “The company offers a simple, blank canvas and that’s the appeal to everybody who has bought one of their trailers. Rather than undoing what someone else did so you can start with your own ideas, here you’re simply given the chance to do what you think is ideal.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of BOTH the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 8 264BHW and the Starcraft Autumn Ridge 26BH? If you missed it, you can read the review here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

When Quartzsite had a bank – in a motorhome

Thirty years ago there wasn’t much civilization in today’s Snowbird Capital, Quartzsite, Arizona – no fast food joints, no housing subdivisions, no sprawling gas stations with mini-marts. And there was no bank. About all Quartzsite was back then was a dusty outpost in the desert that was overrun with RVer snowbirds every winter, who squatted for months on end on the surrounding government lands. Then, in 1987, Desert Sun State Bank came to town. Read more.

Yesterday's featured article: How to keep reminders by location rather than time

Quick, inexpensive way to level your trailer!

Put your jacks up and down in seconds with minimal effort with this Camco scissor jack adapter. Just insert it in your drill and you’ll be level in a snap. And for about $7? A no-brainer if you’re tired of cranking your trailer up and down by hand. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Poor water pressure?

A reader mentioned they had horrible water pressure in the coach on certain lines, like the kitchen faucet. There didn’t appear to be any kinked lines or valve problems. It turned out the problem was silt! He had not been using water filters up to that point and had hooked up to a bad water supply at some point. Silt and sand got into the plumbing system. That plugged up the piping and faucet. So be sure to use an in-line water filter on any incoming water supply, including the hose you use to fill the fresh water tank!

Website of the day

7 Emergency preparedness apps to keep on your phone

This list of emergency preparedness apps is a good one to know about. Download these apps for your phone just in case of an emergency!

Harvest Hosts reaches another big milestone! Learn more and get a special discount here.

Recipe of the Day

Piña Colada French Toast & Orange Syrup

by Teresa Jacobson from New Orleans, LA

A sweet, fresh way to start your day! This french toast is amazing and super easy to make. With very little effort, the ingredients provide a punch of flavor. Coating the bread with an egg custard that includes piña colada mix is genius and delicious. The flavor is very tropical. Orange syrup drizzled on top is the perfect touch. It’s the perfect breakfast for a lazy Saturday morning but it’s also fancy enough for a special occasion.

Get the recipe here and get ready to drool!

Trivia

Those little half-sphere things that you find on streets where painted lines typically mark traffic lanes, are called Botts. The non-reflective raised pavement markers provide tactile and auditory feedback to drivers when moving across designated travel lanes. They are named after Elbert Dysart Botts, a California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) engineer credited with overseeing their development. Much of the necessary field research was conducted by his team on a new freeway in West Sacramento, California in 1955.

RVing for $1,000 a month or less

Jerry Minchey wrote nine books about RVing before he wrote this one about the question he gets asked most — how to live frugally in an RV, in fact for $1,000 a month or less. “I know it’s possible and even more important I know how to do it,” he writes. “After all, I’ve been doing it for six years.” In this book, he shows you step by step exactly how to live so frugally and also how to make the $1,000 a month it takes to live the lifestyle.” Learn more or order the book.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Rosie. She spends five months along with our cat, Gibby, at our summer job. We’re park attendants at Robert W. Craig Campground in WV. It’s USACOE. Gibby loves his solitude under our Murphy bed, but Rosie loves people and being out.” —Charles Clark

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

