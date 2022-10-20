Awesome DIY teardrop trailer build on a Harbor Freight frame

In this video, Craig features his DIY camper teardrop trailer he created starting with a Harbor Freight kit trailer frame that retails for around $500.

Craig wanted to build a small camper that was lightweight enough to pull with his current car, but he also wanted lots of features and amenities.

To aid in his design process, before he even started building, Craig had saved photos of every teardrop camper he had ever seen that had a feature he liked. Whether it be the shape of the camper, or the way the windows were placed, Craig saved more than 200 pictures that he could pull inspiration from when designing his own perfect DIY teardrop trailer.

He used waterproof fiberglass with plywood underneath to construct the trailer’s body. He picked up a cheap cargo door on eBay for his door. That’s also where he inexpensively bought the frames for the teardrop trailer’s Plexiglas windows.

Craig’s DIY trailer is hardly an empty shell.

Two front solar panels power two separate batteries, and six lights also have their own small solar panels. Craig also installed lots of other amenities in this small DIY teardrop trailer build. These include:

A propane shower

Two 7-gallon water tanks

A 20-pound propane tank

A 5000 BTU air conditioner

A 12-volt ceiling vent

Two roof racks for transporting kayaks and canoes

A flat-panel TV

A 2-speaker Bluetooth-enabled sound system

A TV satellite that brings in more than 100 channels

A full-sized sofa bed

An outdoor hot water shower

But wait, there’s more!

When you open up the back hatch, you’ll find a full kitchen. Features that will help keep you well-fed while camping include:

A sink with running water

Two-burner stove

Ingenious under-the-hatch storage for pots, pans, and dishes.

Two solar-powered kitchen lights

A small removable refrigerator that runs on 12-volt or shore power

A microwave

Additional storage cabinets

Craig said he purchased his mattress and appliances first, then planned his build around those, as he wanted no unexpected surprises or hassles. Smart!

Craig had a lot of fun building his camper and he learned a lot in this build. So much so that he is already working on a new and improved version. He says that when you get into it, building teardrop trailers is kind of addicting.

