buying cast iron: what to look for in a cast iron skillet

I know from our recent reader’s poll of RV kitchen essentials that many of you already carry a cast iron skillet in your rigs. And since they last forever, you probably won’t need a new one. But for the rest of you, the video below from Cowboy Kent Rollins on what to look for in a cast iron skillet will be invaluable. I strongly advise, don’t buy a cast iron skillet before watching it!

A cast iron skillet is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and useful items you can have in your RV kitchen, but Kent says there is WAY too much conflicting information on the internet about buying cast iron. Instead, he wants to make choosing cast iron easy so that you can easily pick out the right cast iron skillet for your needs and your budget.

In the video, Kent discusses the skillets he uses most, both at home and on the ranch. His choices are all 100 percent American companies with products made in the USA, something that’s important to him:

Field Company

Stargazer Cast Iron

Marquette Castings

Lodge Cast Iron

Finex Cast Iron

The factors he says you need to consider, and that he discusses in detail about each of these brands, are

Design

Seasoning

Weight

Price

Kent admits that his very favorite cast iron cookware pieces are old vintage skillets from brands no longer accessible. So the purpose of this video is to help consumers navigate through the choices that are readily available today.

Be sure to watch the video as he evaluates all of the brands listed according to these factors.

Whether or not you buy these brands, watching this cast iron cooking expert evaluate them will have you come away with important factors and features to look for and avoid when buying ANY brand of cast iron.

##RVDT2094