6 cheap and easy small RV hacks with BIG results

By Cheri Sicard

The video below from Chris of Why Wait (one of my new favorite RV YouTube channels) shows some quick, easy, and inexpensive RV hacks that yield BIG functionality results.

Let’s dive right in and explore Chris’s RV hacks.

RV Hack #1: Quieter pocket door closing

Chris says the pocket door in their RV bathroom, which has a magnetic latch, makes noise when you close it, enough to wake up others who might be sleeping. He fixed this with a tiny piece of felt. It’s small enough that the magnet catch still works, but no more noise!

RV Hack #2: Bedroom door lock

Need some privacy? Chris shows just how simple it is to add a lock to your bedroom door (or bathroom door, for that matter). He also shares a storage-from-nothing idea that’s especially useful in the bathroom where you can hang wet towels to dry out of sight of the rest of the rig.

RV Hack #3: Under-mattress struts

After replacing their crummy RV factory mattress with a much heavier residential mattress several years ago, Chris discovered the hydraulic struts that lift up the bed to reveal storage were not strong enough to hold the extra weight. The solution? Replace with heavy-duty struts he found on Amazon.

RV Hack #4: Under-bathroom sink shelving

The video will show you how to instantly increase your bathroom storage capacity using inexpensive shelving and Command hooks.

RV Hack #5: Premarked tape measure for easy slide-out setup

Chris keeps a premarked tape measure in his truck at all times. He says it’s handy when he gets to camp as he has premarked the measurements he needs for all of his slides. Bust out the tape measure and know exactly how far to extend the slides.

RV Hack #6 Exterior Command hooks

Chris likes to use Command hooks on the outside of his rig as well as in. In winter they hang wreaths and other decorations; in the summer the hooks provide a great place to hang wet towels.

##RVDT2260