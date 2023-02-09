Brilliant RV screen door hack—Why didn’t I think of that?

By Cheri Sicard

The YouTube shorts video below from RV Tips & Travels may be very short on time, but it shares a BRILLIANT RV screen door tip that’s especially useful if you have pets or small children. It costs nothing and needs no installation, assuming your RV already has this accessory (and most do).

The screen door has to be the cheapest and flimsiest part of any rig. And that’s saying a lot, especially considering the subpar construction in many of today’s new RVs. After a while, the plastic latches get worn and you could easily just push the door open with very little pressure.

I learned this the hard way when one day my beloved Chihuahua mix Budley was able to push my RV’s screen door open to chase after a woman walking her Rottweiler down the street (I never said he had common sense).

Too bad I learned this hack AFTER that incident. Although I was able to get him safely back.

So what is this brilliant hack? Simply close your grab handle over the screen door.

It takes seconds and you can do this from either the inside or the outside of the RV.

With the grab handle blocking the screen door, your pet or child will not be able to simply push through the latch and open the door. YES!

##RVT1091