78-year-old builds INCREDIBLE minivan camper

By Cheri Sicard

Meet Barry, a 78-year-old DIYer with a penchant for creating RV van conversions like this minivan camper he created in a Toyota Sienna XLE van.

According to Carol, our host from Glorious Life on Wheels, Barry’s DIY minivan camper has everything he needs, including:

A tri-fold custom bed

A shower

Lithium batteries for off-grid power

A solar water heater

Hot and cold running water

And much, MUCH more.

When Barry began his build, he ripped out everything from the front seat to the rear door and started with a clean slate. He started by installing sound-deadening materials to the entire surface and covering the floor with 3/4-inch plywood and covering that with vinyl flooring, giving him a well-insulated 3-layer floor throughout the minivan camper.

Pure genius bed design

Barry custom-designed his convertible bed. When not being used for sleeping, the bed folds up into a sofa that faces out from the rear of the van, making it a perfect place to sit and relax and enjoy the view. A huge drawer underneath provides a massive amount of storage.

But wait, there’s more! Fold up the bed from the backside and it reveals a portable toilet and a shower. Barry has it configured such that you can opt to shower outside the van or, should you choose, inside with privacy. In a minivan!

Check out the amazing rooftop mounted Off Road Solar Shower tube that allows Barry to shower in comfort while off-grid. It can also be used to provide hot water for washing dishes.

Absolutely everything about the bed design is pure genius and squeezes the maximum amount of function from the teeny tiny space.

Barry also has a kitchen that features a refrigerator-freezer, sink, and induction stovetop. Water comes from two 5-gallon water bottles mounted under the sink.

Two 100-amp-hour lithium batteries and 200 watts of rooftop solar provide plenty of power to Barry’s minivan camper.

There are lots of other innovative features this creative builder incorporated into the DIY minivan camper conversion, so be sure to watch the video and check them all out. You’ll be amazed! Even if you never intend to build your own camper, RVers of all types could use Barry’s rear bumper-mounted storage system. He also discusses temperature control and maintaining privacy in the van.

##RVDT2236