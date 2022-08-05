DIY RV carport: How to build a carport to protect your RV

By Cheri Sicard

Join RV expert Mark Polk of RV Education 101 as he assembles and builds a VersaTube Building Systems vertically sheeted RV carport.

Protecting your RV from the elements, especially sun and rain, can extend your RV’s life and especially extend the life of its roof. Keeping it protected should, at least in theory, reduce repair bills in the future.

Keeping your RV under an RV port will also help to keep the exterior of your RV looking fresh and new.

Hmmm. When you think about it, RV ports are the equivalent of quality wrinkle cream for your RV’s skin!

While building an RV port from a kit such as this may seem like a straightforward job with the instructions that come with the kit, Mark imparts some good tips and practical wisdom in this video that make it worth watching. It just might save you some time, money, and headaches.

Building an RV carport

Mark starts by getting permits and pouring a concrete foundation, although he gives another option if concrete is not in your plans.

Once he has a foundation, then the fun parts begin: assembling the actual RV port.

Along the way, you’ll get tips to make sure everything is as it should be in order for the next step to go according to plan. This includes ways to measure and level things along the way as you don’t want to get to the end of a project only to discover what you did 5 steps back was wrong.

It is always nice to get a visual representation of what a job like this will entail before beginning. That can keep you from biting off more than you can chew, if you don’t have the skills or patience for it.

However, I bet after watching Mark’s video, most RVers are going to find this assembly very doable and Mark’s video will further instill confidence in a successful outcome. Especially since it took only 2 sets of hands to build this DIY project.

##RVDT1920