DIY RV window insulation WITHOUT ugly foil showing

By Cheri Sicard

One of our favorite YouTube RV channels, RV with Tito DIY, is here to show you how to install RV window insulation that does NOT involve that ugly foil a lot of folks use. Host Brian shows you how to do the full DIY RV window insulation build from start to finish.

Brian’s goal with this project was to replace his whole valance setup with a slim, functional, low-profile, and good-looking window covering. Yes, he still uses ugly Reflectix foil for its insulating property, but he hides it inside of his window coverings. True, it will no longer reflect, but it still provides a lot of insulation. Genius!

Watch the video for the full demonstration of removing the old outdated RV window treatment and replacing it with something far more functional and stylish. And best of all, no sewing at all is involved in this DIY RV window covering project.

These insulating window covers will also block out all light. That’s right—blackout RV window coverings that also insulate!

Brian used a blackout curtain he bought at Walmart for the fabric for his window covering. Also genius! He uses elements already in place (remember, I said no sewing for this project). It will also give him enough fabric to cover several windows.

While Brian provides some introductory dialogue, most of the video is talk-free so you can just follow along. Likewise, even non-English speakers will get value from the video.

The video concludes with how to mount the window coverings to your RV. Brian uses a French cleat so that its shade is easy to remove if you want and rehang when you need.

This project leaves you with an insulated RV window covering that looks great from the inside and outside. By using magnets, as Brian suggests, you can easily open the covering halfway or all the way, kind of like a Roman shade but without all the cording.

Check it out. This truly is a well-thought-out and brilliantly designed DIY RV project. I have a perfect window for this, so I might just have to give it a go!

