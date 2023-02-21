Easy DIY “Yeti”-type cooler: Make your ice LAST!

By Cheri Sicard

Tired of having to replace cooler ice every day while on camping trips? In the video below, Steve Wallis shows you how you can easily make a DIY “Yeti”-type cooler. OK, it will not be the Yeti brand, but his DIY version functions similarly for a LOT less money (larger Yeti coolers cost upwards of $1,000!).

Steve starts with an ordinary Coleman cooler and a larger Rubbermaid plastic storage bin.

Many online DIY Yeti cooler instructions involve applying foam inside the storage bin and cooler. Steve rightly thought this would be unhygienic once you get foods, especially meats, and water floating around in there. YUCK.

Instead, using a regular cooler with extra insulation around the OUTSIDE gave him a better and easier-to-clean version.

In the bottom of the bin, four foam insulation blocks elevate the inner cooler off the ground. He then used spray foam and set the cooler into the storage bin with hefty insulation all around.

Once the blocks were in place, Steve started filling the bin with spray foam insulation, and then he centered the ordinary cooler onto this. As the foam continues to expand, putting a weight in the bottom of the cooler can help.

He then sprayed foam around the sides before drilling holes in the original cooler’s hollow lid and filling that with spray foam too. He also insulated the lid of the Rubbermaid bin with a sheet of foam for good measure.

He then shaved off the excess foam and sealed everything with RV roof coating.

Steve then tested it by filling his DIY “Yeti”-style cooler and an ordinary cooler with equal amounts of ice and beer. Spoiler alert, the modified version worked better. Check out the video to find out how much better and what to expect if you make your own DIY-modified super cooler.

##RVDT2062