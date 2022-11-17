Evidence of Sasquatch? 8 years of Alaska Bigfoot video clips

By Cheri Sicard

Keithie6, a metal detectorist who has been living in and exploring Alaska for the last 22 years, has put together a short but fascinating compilation of Alaska Bigfoot video clips he has personally experienced and filmed over an 8-year period.

Whether you are a Bigfoot believer or not, there are some compelling things presented from a low-key source who seems to just be sharing his personal experiences that happened to him while he was out pursuing his metal-detecting vocation.

Some of the footage has been used by various producers and shows in their documentaries over the years.

So what’s included in the Alaska Bigfoot video clips?

Clip 1 — The video starts with some HUGE footprints in the sand measuring over 18-inches long. This clip was used in a couple of different Alaska Bigfoot shows. See what you think.

Clip 2 — While biking in the woods with his grandson Joe, Keithie filmed what looks like an extremely distinct and clear Bigfoot footprint, complete with toes.

Clip 3 — Keithie and a friend were out riding motorcycles around the Fairbanks area when his friend spotted something strange in the woods that resembled a large beaver dam but on land. Keithie claims it is a Bigfoot hut. Who knows?

Clip 4 — While metal detecting near Fairbanks, Keithie claims Bigfoot screamed at him and he caught it on tape in this clip. Not only are there very freaky sounds coming from the trees, something was throwing things at Keithie. He says it scared the crap out of him and he got out of there in a hurry.

What do you think?

Did this metal-detecting explorer have some encounters with a Sasquatch? Have you ever had an Alaska Bigfoot encounter? Or a Bigfoot encounter anywhere for that matter?

Drop your experiences in the comments below.

