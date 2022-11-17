5 tips from professional RV washers

Traveling through the dusty states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, can really dirty up an RV! We pulled into a campground in Amarillo, Texas, and saw the motorhome next to us being washed. The people doing the RV washing were professionals and shared some secrets with us. Of course, we had the road dust washed off ours, too.

Previously we had our motorhome lightly scratched by brush washing it in Yuma, AZ. This time, I insisted that they use the lambswool wash pad we had on hand. The former brush scratches in the clear coat are still visible in the sunlight but at least no more were added.

They said the biggest reason the cost was so low, $100, is that they use deionized reverse osmosis water to rinse and didn’t need to dry the coach.

Here are their pro RV washing suggestions:

Any Meguiar’s product is good for RVs. Since some people don’t want wax products on their RV, they asked us if it was okay that they used it. We said yes, so they used Meguiar’s Wash and Wax. Soft, soft brushes only! In our case, because we asked, they used lambswool. It takes a bit longer but doesn’t leave any brush scratches. It’s worth the extra time. Rinse with reverse osmosis deionized water for a spot-free rinse. While their tank was huge, smaller options are available for home/RV use from Amazon. One of our neighbors at an RV park told us about using deionized water, too, for washing RVs and cars. Several products are available on Amazon, but this is a professional-grade one. Get this and you can start charging for RV washes in your park! Use Simple Green on the windshield and front cap. It will dissolve the bugs and not harm the paint. Avoid truck washes if possible. They don’t rinse spot-free and they use harsh detergents that might wash away existing wax.

