Fiberglass RV polish and restoration 101

By Cheri Sicard

Fiberglass RV polish, restoration, care, and maintenance are all part of a different animal than caring for traditional RVs. In the video below, Todd and Cara of the Runaway Roses YouTube channel are going to show and tell us all about it.

These fiberglass RV polish tips will work on campers, trailers, boats, or any other kind of fiberglass vessel.

Over the years, Todd has tried a number of different tools and products to keep his fiberglass RVs in shape. In the video, he shares what did and did not work for him and why.

He found that the small polishers that work well on cars don’t do nearly as good a job on RVs. He then tried a larger sheepskin-covered buffer/polisher. That was a little better but still did not quite get the job done, especially if the fiberglass RV has a lot of oxidation.

To get the job done properly you will need a full-on heavy-duty polisher, as he demonstrates in the video. As these run at 1500 to 3500 RPMs, they seem to be the only tool that effectively cuts through heavy oxidation on fiberglass RVs.

When it comes to buffing pads, Todd recommends a 100% wool pad.

Todd also tried a number of products and brands through the years but he now sticks with Meguiar’s products. While he likes all of their separate products, he likes Meguiar’s One Step Compound #67 as it does away with the need for buying a separate polish, a separate deoxidizer, and a separate sealing wax.

After discussing the tools and projects, Todd gets down to work with an actual demonstration. He taped off a part of his fiberglass trailer so that you can see the difference that polishing your fiberglass RV, or boat for that matter, can make. Give it a view and I predict you’ll be inspired to give your own fiberglass toys some love.

