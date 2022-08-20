INCREDIBLE double-decker bus RV tiny home conversion

By Cheri Sicard

This double-decker bus RV conversion is about as luxe as it gets. But in a family way. Six lucky kids and their parents call this tiny home tour bus conversion their home on the road.

Aside from the long, narrow shape, once inside you would never know this was a bus. Its stylish contemporary farmhouse style design says Manhattan apartment, not converted tour bus!

Family was the reason for this incredible build. The owners realized they were happiest when spending quality time with each other and the kids. An RV lifestyle would facilitate that while giving the family endless memories.

The owner, a software engineer who can work from anywhere, talks a lot about what motivated him to live the RV lifestyle and build this incredible tiny home. He and his wife did jump in with both feet. Prior to this RV conversion, they had never RVed at all!

I am not sure I would have recommended anything of this magnitude, especially for first-timers, but as they say, “not my monkeys, not my circus.”

Features in the double-decker conversion

There are lots and lots of practical and ingenious features in this custom double-decker bus conversion including:

A home office in the driving cockpit—yes, the cockpit is big enough to house an office.

The dining table simply flips up from behind the bench seats.

Tons of out-of-sight storage behind the dining room bench seats

Lots of windows to provide both light and views

There are two half-bathrooms in this huge RV, plus a separate shower. With eight people living in the rig, a single bathroom just would not cut it.

A full-sized cedar shower with a 7-foot-high ceiling. They manages to fit this on a landing between the two floors, so they could use the height from each.

2nd floor laundry room

Built-in vacuum cleaner along the floorboard just like you would have in a fancy home

Tour-bus-style bunks with storage lockers for each of the six kids

Upstairs family room

A king-sized bed that folds down into the floor to create usable daytime space

A rooftop deck for hanging out and enjoying the views

Four 355W solar panels

An outdoor shower

166-gallon diesel fuel tank

8 lithium-ion batteries

6000-watt inverter

20-gallon residential water heater

I have not yet checked in to see how this family is doing on the road. This video tour was right after the build. In fact, it was not quite complete. I hope their ambitious RV plans work out and that they are happily tooling down the road as I write this.

Speaking of double-decker RVs… check out this one!

##RVT1066