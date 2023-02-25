Incredible vintage RV roundup video: Explore hundreds of crazy vintage RVs!

By Cheri Sicard

If you are a vintage RV fan you are definitely going to want to check out the amazing roundup video below created by Minds Eye design. Yes, it is almost an-hour-and-a-half long (you can speed it up if you want), but you will get to check out 100 amazing vintage RVs and classic campers in the form of some of the best historical RV eye candy that exists. You’ll also get quite an RV history lesson in the process.

Of course, with this many RVs, there is a huge variety and something to appeal to all tastes. Some were custom-made one-offs, and others were actually in production. Some are from the U.S., some are from other locales around the globe.

With more than 100 vintage RVs there are far too many to list here, so be sure to watch the video. I will, however, list some of the highlights and/or more unusual vintage RVs covered.

Ford Classic Camper: This vintage camping setup was created by Ford and mounted atop their full-size station wagons. It was an amalgam of all things camping that just has to be seen to be appreciated. While closed, it resembled a station wagon with a boat on top. The push of a remote button brought it to life, much like a kid’s transformer toy. The end result was an almost fully set up camp including rooftop tent lodgings, a kitchen, an awning, and more.

Did you ever know that Citroen made a car camper? Neither did I. Explore the Citroen Penthouse in the video.

The Peacemaker Bus is an incredible multi-level RV with tons of windows and a handmade interior. It was made by merging two buses together: a GM motor coach and an Aero Coach, which gives this RV its unique caterpillar-like design.

The 1962 Windspiel fiberglass travel trailer looks more like a submarine than an RV! This lightweight RV topped the scales at only 661 pounds despite having a propane stove, refrigerator, and water tank included.

The “Telescopic Apartment” was a nifty camping modification that attached to the back of a Model-T Ford!

The Executive Flagship was an absurdly large motorhome that even included a swimming pool and a helicopter pad on the roof!

The Holiday House Model X travel trailer features awesome streamlined modern lines.

The ornate Romany Gypsy trailers from the ’70s provide a glimpse inside some elaborately decorated RVs.

The tri-level truck camper designed by Merle D. McNamee mounts on a pickup truck and features a rooftop sun deck.

The odd-looking Star Streak motorhomes were built on a Cadillac chassis.

The Harmon Shadow was a fifth-wheel-like RV whose hitch was mounted to the roof of its tow vehicle!

1913’s Earl Travel Trailer is believed to be the world’s oldest non-tent travel trailer.

And many, many, MANY more. Watch the video and let us know which are your favorites!

