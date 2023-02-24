Have you ever seen a UFO while RVing?

As RVers, we are often treated to some unparalleled star-watching opportunities that the general public just doesn’t get. But have you ever seen a UFO or some other type of inexplicable phenomenon in the sky?

With well over 5 decades of on-the-road travel experience, I have seen things on several occasions that I can’t explain. Were these UFOs? I can’t say. But they weren’t ordinary airplanes, that I do know.

The latest happened while on a camping trip to the Los Padres National Forest last year. My family and I watched a parade of lights cross the early evening sky, in regular intervals, for nearly a half hour. None of us had ever seen anything like it before. Eventually, the intervals slowed down and then finally stopped.

Decades ago during my circus days, my ex-husband and I were driving at night. I believe it was in Idaho or Montana, but it definitely was a remote area. After driving along in silence for 20-30 minutes he asked, “Are you seeing that?”

I replied: “I was about to ask you the same thing. Yes, I see it but only out of the corner of my eye.”

We pulled over and got out of the truck. A semitransparent nebulous mass was moving in the night sky. However, when you tried to look directly at it, it disappeared. But if you looked out of the corner of your eye, there it was. We both experienced this and spent about a half-hour parked and marveling at it, before finally driving on. I have never been able to explain it.

Have you ever had a UFO experience?

Have you ever had a weird experience concerning something in the sky? Please share! We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling answers.

To participate please fill out the form below (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE). Thank you.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

