Monday, October 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you ever stop to walk around random cemeteries on your RV travels?

By RV Travel
0

Maybe you love exploring cemeteries on your RV travels, but maybe you find them sad, or creepy. However you feel about them, there’s no denying that visiting cemeteries can be a great place to learn about local histories. Read this essay by Chuck Woodbury about why he enjoys visiting cemeteries while he travels.

So, on your RV travels, do you like to walk around random cemeteries? Do you have a favorite cemetery that comes to mind that you discovered on your RV travels? If you don’t mind sharing, please tell us about it in the comments.

And lastly, here’s a list from TimeOut sharing the most beautiful cemeteries in the U.S. And yes, they sure are beautiful!

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 16, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE