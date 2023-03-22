Quick tour of the amazing Wildwood Heritage Glen 291RL 5th wheel

By Cheri Sicard

Josh the RV Nerd (one of our readers’ picks as a favorite RV YouTube channel) has been in the RV business for more than 14 years. But even he was surprised upon touring Wildwood’s Heritage Glen 291RL fifth wheel, featured in the short video below. Josh was especially surprised at the spacious bedroom.

Josh says this just might be the full-time rig a lot of people are looking for.

This is a very short video, yet it will give you an enticing overview of this RV that has a whole lot to offer RVers.

To begin with, the Heritage Glen 291RL has the feel of a house, not an RV. It’s tastefully and stylishly outfitted.

But there is a lot to like beyond aesthetics, even more than what the YouTube shorts video below shows. For instance, he does not even cover features like the solar system.

So why does Josh like this rig so much? All its practical features such as:

Opposing living room super slides

Kitchen island

White accent lighting

Carpet-free hardwood-style floor

Mega-sized pantry

Full-size refrigerator/freezer

Washer and dryer

A north/south-facing bed that’s easy to walk around.

Watch the short video to truly appreciate this spacious 5th wheel.

##RVDT2083