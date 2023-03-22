RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Issue 2083

Today’s thought

“A person who has good thoughts cannot ever be ugly. You can have a wonky nose and a crooked mouth and a double chin and stick-out teeth, but if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.” ―Roald Dahl

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Goof Off Day! Have fun!

On this day in history: 1933 – Cullen–Harrison Act: President Franklin Roosevelt signs an amendment to the Volstead Act, legalizing the manufacture and sale of “3.2 beer” (3.2% alcohol by weight, approximately 4% alcohol by volume) and light wines.

Tip of the Day

Tips for dealing with unresponsive RV shops

By Gail Marsh

We never had cause to complain before. In fact, I previously had a hard time believing the horror stories my RVing friends told about their rig repairs. But then, things changed. We quickly learned the most effective ways for dealing with unresponsive RV shops. I sincerely hope you never have problems like ours, but if you do, perhaps you will find these RV tips useful, as well.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What size and type generator do I need for my RV?

Dear Dave,

What size of a generator do we need for our RV? It’s a Montana High Country. Should it be an inverter generator or just a portable non-inverter? And can we get one that is wired in to switch auto? —Debra, 2021 Montana High Country

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

Quick tour of the amazing Wildwood Heritage Glen 291RL 5th wheel

By Cheri Sicard

Josh the RV Nerd (one of our readers’ picks as a favorite RV YouTube channel) has been in the RV business for more than 14 years. But even he was surprised upon touring Wildwood’s Heritage Glen 291RL fifth wheel, featured in the short video below. Josh was especially surprised at the spacious bedroom.

Josh says this just might be the full-time rig a lot of people are looking for.

This is a very short video, yet it will give you an enticing overview of this RV that has a whole lot to offer RVers.

Click here to watch

One of the U.S.’s most dangerous roads will have you bracing for impact!

By Nanci Dixon

Needles Highway is one of the most beautiful and dangerous roads in the U.S. I drove our subcompact car gently through the Eye of the Needle on Needles Highway in South Dakota, looking carefully ahead (it is a one-way road) and glancing at the scrape marks on the tunnel’s granite walls. The Needles Highway covers 14 miles of South Dakota’s Highway 87. It is breathtakingly scenic with drop-offs, mountain ridges and picture-perfect views. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Would you consider yourself an adventurous or a picky eater?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Check your roof

If you have not inspected your RV’s roof lately for possible leaks, do so now. Allowing water into your RV can result in large repair bills if not attended to quickly. Do not take a chance. Inspect soon or have a professional check.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The Best Ice-Fishing Road Trips in America

We know you probably have spring on your mind, but if you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, put these incredible places on your list for next year! We think this would be so fun! Did you know there’s an RV designed for ice fishing? Yep. Check it out.

Recipe of the Day

BBQ Sloppy Joe Sliders

by Virginia (Ginger) Dean from Toomsboro, GA

We really enjoyed these quick and easy bite-sized sloppy joes. It’s a tasty variation on a slider recipe. Sweet and tangy, store-bought barbecue sauce is jazzed up with ketchup, mustard, and onion flakes. The hardest part of this recipe is browning the ground beef. They’ll be great for a party. Set it out and let everyone make their own. We served ours with mini pickles and chips.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Speaking of sloppy joes… Ever wonder where such a strange, messy sandwich originated? Well, we did too.

One theory states the sandwich’s origin can be traced back to 1917 Havana, Cuba, where a bar owner named José “Sloppy Joe” Abeal y Otero created a sandwich consisting of ground beef stewed in tomatoes, possibly his version of the ropa vieja. This bar was frequented by Americans and Britons, including famous personalities such as Errol Flynn, Ernest Hemingway, and Graham Greene. However, Marilyn Brown, director of the consumer test kitchen at H.J. Heinz in Pittsburgh, says that research through the Carnegie Library suggests that the sloppy joe’s origins can be traced back to Sioux City, Iowa, in the 1930s, where a cook named Joe created the “loose meat sandwiches” that were sold at the time.

*When did the sales of Girl Scout cookies begin? Find the origin of our favorite cookies in yesterday’s trivia (and the original recipe, too!)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Missy Ojo was a stray Heeler who adopted us. We had her for 11 years. She loved to RV… especially if water was involved.” —Jack Fetterman

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

