‘Site lock’ fees being added on top of campsite fee to secure specific campsites—Yikes!

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

A “gotcha moment” got them!

Scott K. wrote in about outrageous, sneaky site lock fees. He says, “We’re experiencing the same issues as mentioned above, but here is one that really takes the cake: Site Lock Fees. What the heck? You make a reservation and get a spot. Now, on top of the outrageous site fees (in 2023), you must also pay an additional fee for that particular site. We’re seeing anywhere from $10.00 to $35.00 to lock the site so the campground staff won’t move your spot, or bump you off the site completely. Also, you’re not aware of these fees until you check out on their website. Kind of a ‘gotcha’ moment.”

Tricky to book state, county and COE campgrounds even in a pop-up camper

John V. traveled for a year and found it hard to book for more than a night at state, county and COE campgrounds. He writes, “My wife and I traveled for a year in our pop-up camper leaving Washington state to Alaska, then to the Great Lakes, Florida, the Baja, Utah, then home. We found that most all the state parks and national parks were very tricky to reserve sites for more than a night. Those campgrounds, along with established county parks and Army Corps of Engineers, we generally booked months ahead by returning campers. We had much better luck finding available campsites in National Forests and on BLM land. We are quite content with the primitive sites but at the same time it was a cold winter and it is nice to be able to plug in for a little bit of heat other than the propane.

“After our one year of camping in over 100 campsites, we realized we are campers and not RVers. We enjoy the solitude and tranquility of nature and would rather stay in a hotel than be packed in like sardines in an RV park. It seems to me that if you want to camp in the popular parks, researching and reserving campsites online is the way of the future. I’ll be booking soon for next summer!”

National campsites without hookups are least used, big, private and sometimes free!

Cheryl G. is finding great campsites and they are sometimes free! She shares, “We now live and travel in our motorhome. We have discovered that national campgrounds [e.g., national parks, U.S. Forest Service, BLM] without hookups are the least used, and most are big and private sites. Some campgrounds are even free with beautiful views. By installing solar panels on our roof we can camp almost anywhere.”

Reservation only with no camp host pet peeve

Patrice L. tried to call the reservation number but it was too late and the campground was half full. “We have a pop-up truck camper. We prefer to boondock but sometimes need to use a campground; we don’t need hookups. Our pet peeve is Recreation.gov. We were on the Oregon Coast, wanting to camp at the Oregon Dunes, but the campground was reservations only. We called the number (had to drive to the next town to get service). It was too late to reserve. The campground was 1/2 empty. No host to talk to. We went out in the forest and actually had a nice sunset and wild blackberries for breakfast.”

Days of traveling by the seat of your pants may be over, for now

Debbie B. said it is difficult to RV around major cities with popular destinations but they can usually find partial stays. She writes, “It depends on what part of the country you are in. If you are around a major city that’s a popular vacation destination, yes, it’s difficult to find a campsite. BUT you can find one for partial days, maybe not all days. In areas that are for fishing, we found many campgrounds are for permanent campers, not folks like us just traveling through, staying a week here and there.

“Since we require a 50 amp, those easy-to-find 30 amps aren’t good for us but doable in a pinch, but not during high temps. And we have a 33′ motorhome. Still, we can’t fit in some places. The days of traveling by the seat of your pants could be over for right now. I personally don’t like to overnight at a Harvest Hosts unless I’m just passing through. Set up/break down, unhooking/hooking up a tow vehicle is more than I want to deal with unless I’m destination-bound. We travel 5-7 months out of the year. Over a holiday? Very difficult but compromise and flexibility a must.”

Need more covered campsites

Mary L. would like more covered campsites, particularly in the south. She wrote: “In the South they need more campgrounds with covers over for your fifth wheels and RV. The price of campers is outrageous. It used to be pretty much anyone could get one. Now it’s almost impossible to own one.”

Don’t allow repeat no-show offenders to book again

Donna F. has a few words about repeat offenders, the cost of camping and buying a trailer. She writes, “Camping has changed for the most part. It’s not about affordability anymore, it’s about how much can we make from the people. It’s hard to get into the state campgrounds or any campground as people book sites then don’t show up and these sites go empty for multiple nights. Something has to be done better. Maybe not allowing repeat offenders to continue to book ahead of time or a bigger loss if they don’t cancel unless it’s an emergency or something to that effect.

“It’s going to be cheaper to just stay in a hotel room than buy a trailer, to do upkeep on said trailer, pay for a space, electric, and what other fees might be charged. It is just not feasible in this day and age now. I can understand a reasonable fee for camping so upkeep of the parks and campgrounds can continue to be done, but let’s not get ridiculous.

“I have a pop-up but wanted to purchase an enclosed trailer to be cooler here in FL, but the more I research, the more I think it’s just not worth it. I’ll continue to camp with my pop-up when the weather allows and not waste any more money that’s so hard to come by.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

