RV for free in 2023: Four styles of boondocking

If you are considering boondocking, or perhaps think it is not for you, know that there are more ways to RV for free than the stereotypical far-off-the-grid scenarios many people think of.

Kristin and John, the team from No Ordinary Path, a YouTube channel focusing on working as a traveling nurse while RVing, outline four types of boondocking. One of them is bound to pique your interest.

The term boondocking seems to mean different things to different people, but what they all have in common is no or low-cost campsites. The video covers the four styles of boondocking and what you will need to successfully RV for free with each of them.

Short-term boondocking

Boondocking myth #1 is that you have to do it for a long time. But it is easier to boondock for 1-2 nights at a time as opposed to planning for longer-term off-grid living. The couple considers anything over three nights long-term.

Longer-term boondocking requires different knowledge, skills, and gear than what you can comfortably get away with for just a night or two.

How to RV for free short-term

Overnight parking: Most of us have done this, especially en route to destinations. It might be in a rest area, truck stop, etc. For this type of boondocking, you will need decent enough batteries and possibly batteries and propane, to keep your fridge running. Watch the video for additional overnight power tips.

Moochdocking

This can be short- or longer-term and involves staying, with permission, on someone’s property. I write more about the etiquette of moochdocking in this post. Besides staying with friends, you can find other moochdocking opportunities through Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome.

Dispersed camping for longer-term boondocking

This is the type of boondocking most people are familiar with and it’s a classic for a reason. It offers gorgeous off-grid campsites with privacy, for free!

The video talks about various gear options including a generator, solar power stations, water management, and more.

I like how pragmatic the couple is with their boondocking advice. Sure, they talk about gear, but they also stress that you may not actually need any of it. To get started you just need a full water tank, empty black and gray water tanks, and good batteries.

