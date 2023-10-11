RV travel day recipes: Make-ahead RV meals

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below. we join Val from Our Next Adventure for an RV cooking tutorial on her favorite travel day recipes.

These are recipes you can make ahead so that there’s one less thing to worry about doing on RV travel days.

Making your RV travel days meals in advance will also reduce the temptation to give in to unhealthy fast food, although, to be sure, some of Val’s recipes also fail to pass the “healthy” test. But they are perhaps healthier than typical fast food road fare.

Watch the video for the recipes and to see how they’re made. Val shares a snack, a lunch, and a dinner to take you through an entire RV travel day.

So what are Val’s go-to RV travel day recipes?

Rice Krispy Treats: Val likes to have Rice Krispy treats on hand for on-the-road snacks. Whip up a batch in about 5 minutes!

Pineapple Chicken Bowl: Val saves time by using a rotisserie chicken and convenience foods for this make-ahead one-dish healthy meal. You could easily substitute fresh and from-scratch ingredients (I would but this travel day recipe otherwise sounds delicious).

Taco Salad to Go: This make-ahead salad is a complete and hearty meal on a plate. And who doesn't love taco salad?

