All-new nuCamp Cirrus 920 HUGE truck camper

nüCamp recently re-released their largest-ever truck camper, the Cirrus 920. In the video below we join JD from Big Truck Big RV (one of our reader’s FAVORITE RV YouTube channels, with 515K subscribers and 227M views) for a first look at this behemoth of a truck camper.

Because it is so large, you are going to need a heavy-duty dually truck with at least 5,500 pounds of cargo-carrying capacity to haul this one. Even so, JD does not recommend hitching up a boat or a trailer or you are likely going to go over your weight capacity.

I have long been a fan of the layouts and quality of smaller models of Cirrus truck campers, so was excited to take a look and see what they did with a bigger format. They used to produce a 920, took it off the market, improved it, and brought it back for 2024. The model we are touring in the video is an early prototype but they do expect to have them on the market soon.

The Cirrus 920 camper features dual-paned acrylic windows throughout. The rooftop supports 930 watts of solar panels. Wow. That is a LOT of solar!

I love the entry door on this and all Cirrus campers. It’s sturdy, well-insulated, has a window to see out of (and a shade for privacy), and has built-in places for your fire extinguisher and trash can.

Interior resembles a high-end Class B

The interior of the Cirrus 920 resembles a high-end Class B. I love that there are no slide-outs—less to break and maintain. But even without them, the interior of this camper feels surprisingly roomy.

The kitchen is workable with a respectable amount of counter space and even more when you use the butcher-block cover on the large farm-style sink. Appliances include a beautiful induction cooktop and oven, as well as a microwave and an Isotherm 12-volt refrigerator freezer.

Quality is evident in the Cirrus 920, especially when you look at the dovetail work on the cabinetry, the self-latching locks, and the solid surfaces. I LOVE that there is a large hanging wardrobe closet.

Of course, there’s a dinette that converts to an additional bed, but the cab-over bedroom truly impresses with a full queen-sized bed with LOTS of storage all the way around it at both bed level and ceiling level.

Unique among truck campers, the Cirrus offers a dry bath and even has a porcelain toilet.

More nice features of the nüCamp Cirrus 920 truck camper

Heavy-duty aluminum diamond plate bumpers with locked storage boxes

Froli sleep system

Azdel composite sidewalls

3-way fridge and pull-out pantry

Rear and side automatic awnings

External speakers

Sliding dual bottle propane storage

Truma AC

Alde water heater and heat system

nüCamp Cirrus 920 truck camper specs

Dry weight: 3,530 pounds

Overall length: 18’11”

Freshwater: 39 gallons

Gray water: 32 gallons

Black water: 18 gallons

MSRP: Starts at $89,900

Learn more about the release of the new Cirrus 920 here.

