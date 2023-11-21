Common RVing fears and how to overcome them

By Cheri Sicard

Experiencing RV fears is common among new RVers and even many experienced RVers. After all, there are a lot of moving parts and a lot that can go wrong when RVing. Sadly, these fears stop a lot of would-be RVers before they even begin. (It’s always good to keep in mind there is also a whole lot that can go right.)

In the video below, Frank and Tori talk about the RV fears that plagued them when they first started RVing and how they overcame those fears and are now enjoying a happy life of RVing fun.

I am sure many people can relate to Frank and Tori’s experiences. I know I did when I was new to RVing on my own.

If you are scared to get into RVing, give the video a watch and see if you relate. And know that there is a practical solution, and that is education.

So what RV fears commonly plague new RVers?

#1 Not knowing about towing: Towing can be intimidating, especially if you have never done it before. I promise it gets easier and less stressful with time and practice.

#2 Fear of backing up: Backing up any large RV can take practice, especially one that is towed. The video talks about how to practice this so you become proficient. I got a lesson from a truck driver friend who has proven invaluable in my experience, so if you have any such friends, recruit them to help you. This video is also an excellent resource for learning the mechanics of backing up a trailer.

#3 The unknown campsite: This can be intimidating to new RVers because they are trying to avoid parking and backing situations they can’t handle, and also just general nervousness about being on top of neighbors or being unhappy. These days there is a way to check out most campsites, so, to my mind, this fear is largely unfounded.

#4 Camping or cramping: A lot of new RVers have fear they will be unable to comfortably live in such a small space. Our hosts found this not to be an issue, but the secret is choosing the right RV for your needs and lifestyle.

#5 Raining on the fun: Our hostess confessed she had a fear of how it would work out if on a camping trip it rained and they were stuck inside the small space for the entire holiday. In practice, they found that there are often still things to do at camping destinations even if it is raining, as well as the fact that rainy days spent hanging out in the RV can be extremely relaxing.

#6 Fear of RV utilities: The sewer and dump tanks tend to especially intimidate RV newbies. Honestly, calm down. This task is quick, easy, and if you are doing it right, mess-free. They reference the fact that emptying the black tank is nothing like Cousin Eddie in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie.

#7 How will the dogs react? This is another common fear. It may take some adjustments, but most dogs adapt well to the RV life and find it fun!

The video ends with some sage advice if you are thinking about getting into RVing but have these or other fears. That advice is to rent an RV and try it out. RVing is not for everyone, but if it’s for you, a trial run can go a long way towards confirming that.

