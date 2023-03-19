What it’s really like RVing at Love’s RV Stops

By Cheri Sicard

We have been hearing a lot about the new overnight, full-hookup RV facilities certain Love’s truck stops are putting in. We even wrote about it last weekend. In the video below, the team from Changing Lanes is here to show you what the experience is actually like.

I actually did learn something from the video in that I had previously thought it was just a basic parking space in a parking lot with hookups. To my mind, that is not enough to justify the $35 – $50 rent, unless it was in a HIGHLY desirable area. But there are some amenities.

That said, either a lot of people agree with me or the concept is just too new. The team in the video had the place entirely to themselves.

Currently, there are only about 30 or so Love’s RV Stops in the U.S., but they are expected to expand. Staying at a Love’s RV Stop has the added convenience of being able to fuel up upon arriving or leaving, and the usual truck stop amenities like a restaurant, shop, showers, etc.

The spaces at Love’s RV Stops are reservable online. They will send you a code to open the gate. Check-in is via the app. From there you just pull on in and hook on up!

Now, I had to admit that my reticence at the price was based on paying so much just to have full hookups in a parking lot. However, the Love’s RV Stop profiled in the video did offer some amenities. These included:

A self-activated communal gas fire pit to enjoy evening relaxation around.

Picnic area

Pickleball court

Splash pad water play area

Still, at $50 a night, this RV parking spot is not cheap. Yes, it is less than the local KOA, but this frugal RVer would likely never stay at either.

What are your thoughts on the new Love’s RV Stops? Leave them in the comments below.

