Tips for RV towing in the mountains

By Cheri Sicard

RV towing in the mountains, whether it be a trailer or a fifth wheel, fills many RVers with fear and dread. Especially beginner RVers.

I had a friend who would go hundreds of miles out of her way just to avoid towing in the mountains. It does not need to be that way.

Assuming you have the proper tow vehicle, towing in the mountains need not be difficult or overly stressful.

The video below by the folks at Jaunt Junkies talks about vehicle considerations when towing up and down hills plus a whole lot more. Watching the tips and suggestions in this practical video can go a long way towards building confidence about RV towing in the mountains.

These folks live in Utah, so they have a lot of practical experience with mountainous RVing. In the video, they climb to a more than 9,000-foot elevation.

Along the way, you’ll learn what to watch for and monitor on your vehicle to make sure it is handling the climb. Especially when towing in the heat.

You’ll also pick up some practical driving tips for when towing in the mountains. Following the tips will give you the best results on mileage and wear and tear on your vehicle. They will also help keep you safe.

Along those lines, they also cover the importance of using the tow/haul mode if your vehicle has it.

Lastly, what goes up must come down. Equally important as climbing with towing an RV is coming downhill. They cover braking situations and again what to look out for and monitor on your vehicle.

