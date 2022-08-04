RV towing tips: What does the tow haul button do?

By Cheri Sicard

Does your truck or tow vehicle have a tow or haul button? What does that button do? Do you need to always use the button when towing a travel trailer or fifth wheel?

I didn’t know any of these things when I first discovered the tow haul button on my new (to me) 2500 Dodge Ram. The owner’s manual was not a whole lot of help either.

Having a tow vehicle with the option of a tow haul button was something new to me. Likewise, I was happy to find the short, informative video below from the National RV Training Academy that explains all.

Exactly what does the tow haul button do?

For those who don’t understand this button, it can do several things to improve your RV towing experience, including:

Changing the engine braking settings on your vehicle to make it easier to slow down and come to a stop.

Enhancing control while towing up and down steep grades.

Augmenting transmission operations when towing a heavy load.

Perhaps just as important as what the tow haul button can do, is what it can’t. The video also busts through a couple of common tow-haul button myths.

Different types of trucks have different features that can influence how they tow.

Ford does things a little bit differently than Rams, for instance. So they also talk about some of these other features, mostly having to do with braking, so you can have the best towing experience.

The video also gets into frequently asked technical towing questions about using cruise control for towing, including when it does and does not make sense. Personally, I don’t like cruise control even when not towing, so it was not something I ever considered.

The video is done by two guys who clearly have a lot of mechanical, RV, and technical towing experience. It was supposed to be a “two-minute tips” video, but it actually runs six minutes, so viewers get some valuable extra info. Check it out!

