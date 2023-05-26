The top 10 BEST roller coaster road trips in the U.S.

By Cheri Sicard

What a fun idea—nobody is too old for roller coasters! Hit the road for the top 10 roller coaster road trips in the U.S. Roller coaster fanatics of all ages are going to love the video below from Brandon of Theme Park Predictions. If the idea of visiting multiple theme parks over a short period of time is appealing, then this video is for you!

Now, I enjoy roller coasters but am not a bona fide coaster geek. If you are, know that each of the trips will score you lots of credits. My coaster geek buddy, Mike, tells me this is towards some sort of roller coaster bucket list bragging rights.

Based on your schedule, Brandon recommends visiting a park on a Friday, a Saturday, and a Sunday.

However, having spent decades working at amusement parks all over the world, I have different advice. I say, if the park is open during the week and your schedule can accommodate it, leave the weekends to the nine-to-fivers and go during the week. Doing so will probably give you time for extra rides, as the park will be less crowded.

Brandon says all the parks on his list are within a 3-day time span of each other. His video also does not include kiddie coasters that requires a child to be with you in order to ride. Be sure to watch the video as he shares insider tips and lingo that true coaster aficionados will understand.

OK, ready for the top 10 roller coaster road trips?

#1 Eastern Pennsylvania Roller Coaster Road Trip: Hershey Park, Knoebels, and Dorney Park:

3 Days

3 Parks

211 Miles

24 Credits

This is a great option as it provides a great collection of roller coasters in close proximity of each other in Eastern Pennsylvania including Talon: The Grip of Fear, and Steel Force. Brandon’s pro tip is to be sure to visit Knoebels at night as Phoenix is one of the best night rides around.

#2 New England Roller Coaster Road Trip: Lake Compounce, Six Flags New England, Quassy

3 Days

3 Parks

122 Miles

16 Credits

While the bulk of your time should be spent at Six Flags New England, Brandon says the #1 priority of this trip is to ride Boulder Dash at Lake Compounce. He also advises that while Quassy’s Wooden Warrior coaster is small, it still delivers a great ride.

#3 Southeast Roller Coaster Road Trip: Carowinds, Dollywood, Six Flags Over Georgia

3 Days

3 Parks

722 Miles

32 Credits

This trip includes some world-class coasters including Lightning Rod, Twisted Cyclone, and BNM’s best coaster to date, Fury 325. Brandon’s pro tip for this trip is to not let the size of Copperhead Strike, Fire Chaser Express, or Twisted Cyclone fool you, as all three are awesome not-to-be-missed coasters.

#4 Ohio Roller Coaster Road Trip: King’s Island, Cedar Point

3 Days

2 Parks

196 Miles

29 Credits

These two mega parks have a whopping 29 roller coasters between them, including the world’s second tallest coaster, the world’s longest wooden roller coaster, and arguably the best coaster in the world that delivers the most air time in the world.

#5 Voyage Chaser Roller Coaster Road Trip: Holiday World, Beech Bend, Kentucky Kingdom

3 Days

3 Parks

216 Miles

13 Credits

These parks have a family vibe and a small park feel but with lots of great coasters. Brandon says to plan this trip to allow you night rides on Holiday’s World’s The Voyage roller coaster.

#6 Virginia Roller Coaster Road Trip: King’s Dominion, Busch Gardens Virginia

3 Days

2 Parks

72 Miles

19 Credits

These parks are less than two hours from each other. Brandon recommends two days at Busch Gardens and one at King’s Dominion. Camping tip: There is a KOA campground located right next door to King’s Dominion.

#7 Texas BBQ and Roller Coaster Road Trip: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Over Texas, ZDTs, Sea World San Antonio

3 Days

4 Parks

331 Miles

26 Credits

According to Brandon, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is the best park in the entire chain. Brandon also says you should never visit Texas without going to a Bill Miller’s BBQ restaurant for breakfast tacos, a Whataburger for lunch, or a stop a Buc-ee’s truck stop along the highway.

#8 Northern California Roller Coaster Road Trip: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Santa Cruz Boardwalk, California’s Great America

3 Days

3 Parks

137 Miles

20 Credits

While most people focus on the southern part of the state, Brandon says Northern California also offers some incredible roller coaster experiences. In addition to the great coasters on this trip, be sure to not miss the great animal exhibits at Discovery Kingdom as well.

#9 Upper Midwest Roller Coaster Road Trip: Valley Fair, Lost Island Theme Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Adventureland

3 Days

4 Parks

339 Miles

20 Credits

While all of these parks have a great collection of coasters, out of the four, Brandon says Adventureland offers the best coaster lineup.

#10 Missouri Roller Coaster Road Trip: Silver Dollar City, Worlds of Fun, Six Flags St. Louis

3 Days

3 Parks

339 Miles

21 Credits

Brandon claims that Missouri is one of the best states in America when it comes to roller coasters. Plan this trip so that you get night rides at Silver Dollar City. Each one of its coasters provides an exceptional night ride.

Want more roller coaster road trips?

If you want even more, watch the whole video below. After he shares his Top 10 Roller Coaster road trips, Brandon shares other roller coaster trips for those feeling more ambitious. Those start at about the 7-minute mark into the video.

