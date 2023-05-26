What kind of TP in your RV?

Do you need special toilet paper for your RV? Is some better than others? What type should you use, and does it really matter? Let’s break it down…

Here’s the typical blurb used by RV toilet paper pushers:

“Enjoy luxurious 2-ply comfort in an RV toilet paper that dissolves rapidly to help prevent clogs. Soft, snowy white XYZ Brand is highly absorbent and 100% biodegradable. Two-ply, yet it breaks up fast to make emptying your holding tank easier.”

Just what the doctor ordered for your RV holding tank, right? Until you get down to the bottom line price: Roughly $2.00 a roll for that soft, luxurious feel that won’t clog your tank.

What type of toilet paper should you use in your RV?

It’s a question that many new RVers ask: Do I really need to use “RV” toilet paper? Perhaps those that have first tried “non-RV paper” are tossing and turning on their beds, visions of seven-headed wild beast-like clogs churning under their bed.

Without meaning to create a stink, the simple answer is: Save your money. The greatest cause of clogged black water holding tanks doesn’t have to do with what kind of TP used, it’s how you use it. Here’s a simple test that many have employed over the years to verify holding tank suitability.

Take a jar, fill it with water. Put a couple of sheets of your favorite brand inside. Toss the lid on the jar, and do the James Bond Toilet Paper Martini Test: Shake it, don’t stir. After a few seconds of rigorous agitation stop and examine the results. If the toilet paper has begun to disintegrate, it’s good enough for your RV holding tank.

The real trick to keeping your holding tank “clog-free” is to make sure you flush with plenty of water, and don’t dump your tank until it is at least 3/4 full. Using too little water, or dumping “too soon” will not allow for a good flush out of the tank, running the risk of building up solids.

