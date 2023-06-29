By Cheri Sicard

Its close proximity to multiple towns makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park the most visited U.S. National Park. But don’t let the crowds scare you off. There are lots of things to do in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park year-round, such as hiking through the luscious forests, splashing in the waterfalls, or standing at the edge of the most spectacular overlooks on the East Coast.

Throughout the year, the mountains are blanketed in a smoke-like natural fog that gives the area its name, so no matter when you visit you should be able to see the sight.

Top 5 things to do in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park:

#1 Cades Cove Area: The open valley surrounded by mountains in Cades Cove affords visitors some of the best opportunities in the park to see wildlife like white-tailed deer, black bears, turkeys, coyotes, and other animals. Your best chance to see wildlife is in the early morning hours just after sunrise.

More than wildlife, Cades Cove also has the widest variety of historic buildings in the national park service. From when the area was first settled in 1818, you can still see a working mill, three churches, several log cabins, and numerous other structures. An 11-mile one-way loop, whether by vehicle or bike, is the perfect way to see Cades Cove.

Some of the park’s most picturesque hikes begin here too, such as the 5-mile out-and-back Abrams Falls trail to an impressive 20-foot-tall waterfall. The Cades Cove nature trail is especially popular in the fall. Note: Check for closures before you go.

#2 Clingman’s Dome: On clear days, views from this observation tower reach 100 miles. Open all year, the road leading to the dome usually closes between December and March, as the passage is difficult if not impossible.

Many hiking trails cross Clingman’s Dome road, including the Appalachian Trail. That point marks the tallest peak from Maine to Georgia.

#3 Appalachian Trail: About 71 miles of the famous trail crosses through the park. Expect to take about a week to hike this portion, should you feel ambitious. However, the video talks about how you can cut this into shorter, more manageable chunks.

#4 Splash in the waterfalls: The parks offers so many waterfall opportunities it’s hard to rate the best one, but the video offers several excellent suggestions, most easily accessible.

#5 Drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway: Most of the parkway is outside the park, but it is still worth incorporating part of the drive into your visit as it is one of the most scenic roads in all of the United States. The full Blue Ridge Parkway stretches from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

When you want to get back to civilization, the nearby towns of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg will provide plenty of amenities.

##RVDT2154