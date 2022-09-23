Friday, September 23, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Tour the prototype eRV: Winnebago’s first all-electric RV

By Video Editor
0
the eRV Winnebago's prototype electric RV

By Cheri Sicard
James from The Fit RV caught up with Nick from Winnebago’s advanced technology group recently to tour their prototype eRV. That’s right, Winnebago is working on an entirely electric RV.

The electric motorhome, not yet on the market for us mere mortals, uses no fossil fuels whatsoever, although it is currently on the road.

Winnebago’s advanced technology team works on projects that are 3-5 years from being ready to actually go into production.

This particular project began about three years ago. Likewise, at this point, the job is to learn about this new technology and exactly what it is, and is not, capable of accomplishing.

This electric RV is based on a Ford Transit van that has been repowered to be an electric vehicle. This gave the benefits of the Ford Transit body with a more flexible powertrain.

Two 43 KW hour batteries that sit on either side of the drive shaft power the eRV, both the vehicle and the house portions. The two systems interact to insure your charge never goes too low. A 6 KW 350-volt inverter helps it all work.

Range of the eRV

The RV can currently go about 125 miles on a charge. This is something Winnebago realizes they must improve. In fact, technology has already improved since this eRV was made.

DC fast-charge capable, it will take about one hour to recharge. You can also plug into a campground’s power to charge, albeit more slowly. But by the next morning, you will be ready to go again.

The eRV carries 25 gallons of fresh water, 17 gallons of gray water, and 15 gallons of black water.

Many of the materials in the interior are also renewable, but they are lightweight and built for performance. For instance, the sofa upholstery is actually natural wool. One-third of the floor materials are made from recycled rubber.

As the vehicle is more efficient at slower speeds (55-ish), you can actually go slower but get to your destination sooner as you can potentially skip a charge. This encourages leisurely trips.

It’s not available yet, but Winnebago’s prototype eRV bodes well for exciting things for the future. Check out the video. As this electric motorhome is still in development, Winnebago welcomes your comments and feedback about it.

##RVT1071

Advertisement/Affiliate

Camping with the Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation with more than 400 lake and river projects. These areas offer recreational opportunities at campgrounds, lakes and marinas across the country. This book will guide you to 942 camping areas available from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in 35 states. Learn more or order.

Excellent Facebook Groups
NEW RV Tech Tips
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
The future of RVing: An intelligent discussion
Budget RV Travel
NEW RVing Over 70 Years Old
Electric bicycles for RVing
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

You might like:

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous articleRant: Shame on the RV manufacturers!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.