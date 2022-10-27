Towing: Safely descending steep grades

Sean and Kristy Michael, aka the team from the Long Long Honeymoon, have put together an extremely quick but useful video about the downhill side of towing steep grades.

Beginner RVers are definitely the audience this particular video is geared towards. After spending five minutes watching these tips, you should feel more confident about towing steep grades with your travel trailer or fifth wheel. And even though the video is geared toward those towing, the tips can also help those driving motorhomes in the mountains too.

You’ll enjoy gorgeous scenery of mountain passes and steep grades during the video in which the couple talks about towing tips to help you, your vehicle, and your trailer or fifth wheel arrive safely at your destination.

One of the most important points happens before you even leave your driveway. That is an honest assessment of whether or not your tow vehicle has the capacity to safely tow your RV over steep grades. If you hope to safely tow on mountain roads, your tow vehicle must have the ability to get the job done.

Other mountainous driving tips included in the video:

A discussion of gears, the importance of lower gears, and when to use them.

The importance of the Tow/Haul mode.

The importance of using all the tools at your disposal.

Extending the life of truck and trailer brakes.

If you are at all apprehensive about driving your RV on steep grades, watch the video and get better acquainted with the things you can do to make the experience safe and stress-free.

