Tuesday, September 14, 2021
RV Recalls

Some Coachmen motorhomes recalled: Battery installed wrong

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Coachmen Nova motorhomes. The Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) battery was incorrectly installed inside the vehicle, which can allow hydrogen gas to enter the vehicle.

Hydrogen gas inside the vehicle can increase the risk of injury.

Remedy
Dealers will install a battery box to the exterior of the vehicle and vent it, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 13, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-6319 or 1-574-825-6625. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-1416.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

More RV recalls.

##RVT1018b

