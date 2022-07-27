Cool it! The best practices when using a generator for RV air conditioners

By Cheri Sicard

Are you planning on using a generator for RV air conditioners?

Wait! Don’t just plug it in and turn it on!

Check out the informative video below for best practices when using a generator for RV air conditioners first.

Doing so will help ensure your RV air conditioner works properly, without compromising your generator or your other appliances.

Beginners especially will benefit from the wisdom Sean of “The Long Long Honeymoon” imparts. But even more seasoned RVers might learn a thing or two.

While I am not new to RVing, I never much used generators in the past, so I learned a lot.

For instance, I never realized how much altitude can affect inverter generators. But it turns out that for every 100 feet you go above sea level, you will lose about 3 percent of your generator’s power.

Dual fuel generator

Also, if you have a dual fuel generator, the type of fuel you use will have an effect on the amount of power your generator generates. While propane may be cleaner, cheaper, and last indefinitely, you can expect about 10 percent less power when using propane instead of powering up with gasoline.

Sean also covers soft start devices that reduce the amount of electricity needed to start your RV air conditioner. The bulk of the electricity used by RV air conditioners is during this critical start up surge, then power needs reduce when it comes to the actual running of the RV AC.

Soft start devices, which have also been covered here at RV Travel, can be a real game changer. They provide an affordable and viable solution that often allows RVers to power their RVs and RV air conditioning with smaller generators than they might otherwise need.

Check out all of Sean’s tips for using a generator for your RV air conditioner in the video and stay cool!

