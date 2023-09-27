Visiting the world’s largest gas station: Buc-ee’s at Sevierville, TN

Buc-ee’s travel stops have always been popular among RVers for their wide variety of goods and reasonable fuel prices, but the company recently outdid even itself when they opened the world’s largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.

And what a great location to put the world’s largest gas station! Sevierville is a family tourist hub and gateway to all kinds of must-see attractions including Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and, of course, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

When the 74,000-square-foot facility recently opened, the “Today” show was there to document the occasion. The video below gives a quick tour of the most massive Buc-ee’s of all.

So what’s inside (and out) of the world’s largest gas station?

A whole lot more than fuel. Although, of course, they do have both gas and diesel fuel, dispensed through 120 fuel pumps. And, of course, the world’s largest gas station would have to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Buc-ee’s says this location will never close!

This location employs over 350 people so, in theory at least, service should not be an issue. And, in fact, Buc-ee’s has won recognition for their friendly staff.

Beyond that you can expect to find the following and a whole lot more at Buc-ee’s Sevierville:

House-made fudge

Texas-style BBQ—YUM!

Photo ops with Buc-ee Beaver himself

An enormous selection of snacks, foods, souvenirs, and merchandise. Prepare to spend some time shopping!

As great as all this is, Sevierville is not expected to hold the title of the world’s largest gas station for long. Buc-ee’s is currently under construction for an even larger one in Texas. That only makes logical sense as everything is bigger in Texas!

##RVDT2219