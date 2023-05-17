You’re using your RV power awning wrong!

By Cheri Sicard

Josh the RV Nerd, one of our reader’s favorite RV YouTube channels, says that if you have an RV built after 2011, chances are good you have a power awning. And chances are even better that you are using it incorrectly.

Josh says not a lot of people know this and that even RV dealers don’t know it, but in the video below, he is going to let us in on a secret.

Josh noticed a lot of used RVs coming into his lot with the auto rain dump gas struts on power awnings prematurely worn out. He came to realize this is because people are not taught how to properly use their power awnings.

In theory, using a power awning is simple. Push a button and it unfurls, push again and it retracts. Not so fast, says Josh.

The rain dump gas strut in the awning arm allows the awning to tilt down if there’s rain then straighten back out when there’s not.

In order to not have this part wear out before it should, like so many used RVs Josh sees, you will want to extend your awning in two stages.

Here’s what Josh recommends:

First, open the awning about two feet, then stop and pause for a few seconds

Now fully extend the awning

It takes just a few seconds but can save you hundreds of dollars in power awning repairs.

Why do you need to open your awning in two stages?

Because of the mechanics of the gas strut that takes time to expand. The reason a gas strut is used in a power awning is that it doesn’t move quickly. It only works when it’s subjected to a certain level of resistance aka water weight.

Forcing this part to open and close too quickly will damage the strut’s seals and result in its wearing out prematurely.

So take your time, give it a few seconds to catch up, and extend the life of your power awning!

