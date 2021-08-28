Saturday, August 28, 2021
Saturday, August 28, 2021
RV Recalls

Some Vienna and Villagio motorhomes recalled for fire risk

By Chuck Woodbury
Kibbi, LLC (Kibbi) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Vienna and Villagio motorhomes. Exhaust temperatures may cause the storage box to melt or catch on fire, which would increase the risk of injury. The potential number of RVs affected is 304.

Remedy
Dealers will add a heat shield under the storage compartment box, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 6, 2021. Owners may contact Kibbi’s customer service at 1-574-966-0196.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

