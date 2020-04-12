RV Coronavirus News Update, April 12, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan announced Thursday that its campgrounds will be closed until at least June 25. The state’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has closed its campgrounds indefinitely.

The WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma — the world’s largest casino at 370,000 square feet — will remained closed through April 30. But its hotel and RV park are still open.

Olympic National Park has closed the beaches and coastal areas it manages on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula.

Many small mountain towns in Colorado are deterring visitors over fears that potential increases in infection could overrun their limited resources.

New, tentative opening date is set for campgrounds at Michigan state parks, recreation areas and state forests which have been closed since March 23. The original reopen date was April 13, but has now been extended to May 15.

Some Wisconsin State Parks, Forests and Recreational Areas are closed in part because of crowds, litter and vandalism. Campgrounds in Waupaca County have also been shut down.

A Facebook Group was recently established to help laid-off employees in the RV industry navigate the “unemployment fortress.” It has since been expanded to include other industries. Join it here.

FACTOID: The U.S. is set to reach its highest daily number of deaths today (or close to today), according to models by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.

ALSO: The current pandemic is the first time in history that every state in the country has been under a federal disaster declaration simultaneously.

AND, FINALLY … New York will gather the best minds to study information on whether reopening the state economy would trigger a “second wave” of infections, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said yesterday at a press conference.

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

