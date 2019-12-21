This week’s edition of “Wacky RVs”!

Here are a few more unusual RVs we’ve come across lately. None of these, we are 100% sure, rolled off an assembly line. Please leave a comment if you have information about any of them.

No word on this history of this RV. Do you know anything?

If you’re into chickens, then perhaps this is your dream RV. Do we see a for sale sign in the window. Maybe it’s your (c)lucky day (if you can find where to buy it).

Was this a helicopter in a previous life?

Not much space, but the mileage is terrific!

