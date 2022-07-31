Walmart adding mini-stores to campgrounds

A Walmart store at your campground? Are we kidding? Nope. It’s happening. But technically, we are not telling the honest to-goodness truth. The fact is, the stores will soon open at “Glampgrounds,” not campgrounds as we know them, where our RVs are welcome. There is more money these days operating a campground … er … “glampground” with tents and treehouses and other stationary abodes.

But a tip: If you can find someone to bet, you might wager that WallyWorld will export the mini-stores idea to campgrounds where you and I might actually stay.

So here’s the scoop, for now, based primarily on highlights from a press release.

The retail giant is partnering with health-and-wellness hospitality company Getaway to help make “enjoying nature more convenient for travelers.” As part of the alliance, Walmart will open mini-retail “experiences” at select Getaway destinations.

Getaway offers guests, the release explains, Wi-Fi-free stays in nature at its campsite-styled Outposts, which are located less than a two-hour drive from major cities across the country. Guests can choose from fully-outfitted small cabins to fully-pitched tents, renting by the night.

“The General Store by Walmart” will make its debut in August, at Getaway Hill Country, in Wimberly, Texas, with additional locations to open by the end of the year.

The General Store will include seasonal products that are sourced from Walmart and curated by Getaway. The featured items may include hiking gear, and leisure activities equipment such as FujiFilm cameras, Lodge Cast Iron Skillets, Pendleton Outdoor Blankets and Burt’s Bees lip balms to name a few. (For the next six months, at the time of check-in, guests will also receive Welcome Kits, which will include ingredients to make the iconic camping treat: s’mores.)

The General Store will also feature goods from small local businesses, furthering Getaway and Walmart’s commitment to supporting local communities, the retailer said. The items on sale at the General Store will also be available on Walmart.com via a dedicated Getaway shopping page for travelers to shop in advance of their visit.

In addition, Getaway guests who visit any Outpost during the next year will also receive a complimentary trial of Walmart’s membership program, Walmart+.

“At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature,” said Carlos Becil, chief experience officer at Getaway. “In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive.”

Additional retail General Stores will open through the end of the year at:

• Machimoodus in Moodus, Conn.

• Getaway Big Bear in Running Springs, Calif.

• Getaway Western Catskills in Roscoe, N.Y.

• Getaway Ozark Highlands in Osceola, Mo.

So what do you think about this? Please leave a comment.

##RVT1063b