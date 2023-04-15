Walmart announces addition of thousands of EV charging stations

Walmart has announced plans to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at thousands of its locations across the U.S. by 2023, according to a press release posted on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Currently, Walmart has 1300 charging stations at 280 locations in the U.S., and it aims to add thousands more to its over 4,700 Walmart and 600 Sam’s Club locations, all of which are within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans.

Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President of Energy Transformation at Walmart, stated in the release that easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for EV drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV due to concerns about finding a charger in a clean, bright, and safe location when needed. The company is currently working with suppliers and plans to have at least four chargers at participating stores, although the stores were not identified. Walmart also stated that charging prices will be in line with their “Everyday Low Pricing” structure.

Other large retail outlets such as Costco have also started adding charging stations, but most of them are located in California. Walgreens currently has 365 charging locations and plans to reach 800, while Kroger has invested $1.5 million to install 200 Blink charging stations in Phoenix, San Diego, and Los Angeles, with plans to add another 250 across the country.

The Biden administration recently announced $7.5 billion in funding for a nationwide EV charging network in 35 states. President Biden also noted that his administration has invested $135 billion in the EV industry and plans to have more than 500,000 charging stations installed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) labor union.

What does this mean for RVs?

Currently, EV sales only account for 7% of automobile industry sales, and in the RV industry, there are only two motorized prototypes, the eRV2 by Winnebago and the Thor Vision. The Winnebago eRV2, which was featured at the Florida RV Trade Show in Tampa last January, is the second prototype and was customized from the Ford Transit all-electric platform, with a driving range of only 125 miles. Ford has also built the E Transit for delivery vehicles that typically drive only 75 miles per day.

According to Winnebago’s “Advanced Technology Group” and conversations with Winnebago Product Engineers, they acknowledged that the short driving range is not ideal and that’s why it’s still a prototype. Winnebago has decided to start now and address the deficiencies, so they are better prepared when more advanced battery systems and longer driving ranges become available. Currently, a level 3, 350-watt charger takes 45 minutes to charge a typical EV battery, indicating that there is still a long way to go before an EV RV becomes feasible. However, the concept of an RV towing an EV could be a practical solution.

We have reached out to Walmart about whether any of the new charging stations will be pull-thrust, which would enable RVers towing electric vehicles to charge them without unhooking them or backing up. Walmart has not yet responded.

You can find current charging stations around the country at the U.S. Department Of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center here.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

