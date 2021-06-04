Friday, June 4, 2021
Friday, June 4, 2021
Editor's Roadside Journal

How I waste my time. Not by choice, mind you

By Chuck Woodbury
ROADSIDE JOURNAL

RVtravel.com is one of the largest websites in America, most often among the 4,000 most visited sites in America. Because of this, PR people hit us up every day to plug their products and services. For every ten “pitches” we get, maybe one is of interest.

Here is one of the nine that didn’t make the cut. It arrived this morning.

OMG! Does whoever sent this really think that an audience of American RVers gives a rat’s behind about traveling to Turkey to get a hair transplant? Do they believe I’ll write back and say, “Sure, tell Dr. Aygin that we’d love to interview him about traveling with our RVs to Turkey so he can plant a brown carpet on our noggins?” Of course, I’d have to inquire about which highways to take to get there. Let’s see, I think we head north at Syria. Right?

I get so frustrated at having to take time to delete messages like this from my inbox — grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr — that I want to pull out the hair on my own head! And, yes, I block the senders, but no matter how many of these ridiculous messages I block, another ten arrive.

The Internet: 1. Ya gotta love it. 2. Ya gotta think it’s a bunch of crap that sucks up time you could be doing something productive — like eating or sleeping or playing fetch with your dog.

