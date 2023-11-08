Water contamination closes some Lake Mead areas

Several areas in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area have been closed due to water contamination. The National Park Service says they have temporary shut down those areas showing high levels of fecal bacteria out of concern for public safety.

Water contamination closures affect these areas

Arizona Hot Springs Trail

Arizona Hot Springs

White Rock Canyon parking lot on Highway 93.

“Officials are taking corrective action to improve water quality over the next several days,” the National Park Service said in a statement last week. “We will reopen these areas once water quality meets federal and state safety standards.”

