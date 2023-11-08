Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Water contamination closes some Lake Mead areas

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Water contamination Lake Mead NRA

Several areas in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area have been closed due to water contamination. The National Park Service says they have temporary shut down those areas showing high levels of fecal bacteria out of concern for public safety.

Water contamination closures affect these areas

  • Arizona Hot Springs Trail
  • Arizona Hot Springs
  • White Rock Canyon parking lot on Highway 93.

“Officials are taking corrective action to improve water quality over the next several days,” the National Park Service said in a statement last week. “We will reopen these areas once water quality meets federal and state safety standards.”

For closures and other activities, follow this link. And to learn about low-cost or free camping that includes the Lake Mead NRA, check out this story.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


