RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Issue 2248

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken.” ―Albert Camus

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cappuccino Day!

On this day in history: 1895 – While experimenting with electricity, Wilhelm Röntgen discovers the X-ray.

Tip of the Day

Tips for cleaning the inside of your windshield

By Gail Marsh

Of all the parts on your truck or motorhome, your windshield is one of the most important to keep clean. Most folks have no problem cleaning the exterior of the windshield. Almost every fuel station has a cleaner, a sponge, and paper towels that will scrub the windshield’s exterior clean. However, the job isn’t done until both sides of the glass sparkle. So here are some tips for cleaning the inside of your windshield.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

I don’t want heat in my RV bedroom. Can I just cover the vent?

Dear Dave,

I don’t want heat from the RV’s furnace in my bedroom. Can I just cover the vent somehow? —Lynne, 2016 Sabre

Read Dave’s answer

RV Reviews

Winnebago Access 28FK: Affordable, but it doesn’t portray cheap

Today’s RV review is of the Winnebago Access 28FK travel trailer. This is a front kitchen, rear bedroom couple’s trailer that might make sense for a lot of people. It’s also one of the newer Winnebago products that reflects the whole RV industry’s focus on offering more affordable options. …

We know these are here to be more affordable, but they don’t really feel like something you’d buy because you couldn’t get a more expensive rig. Overall, I think the interiors have a slightly upscale feel to them. I bet people will like these and gain an affinity for Winnebago in the process. So these aren’t just more affordable, they’re smarter.

Click here to read

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Could you have a hydraulic leak coming from the RV slide-out cylinder and not know it?

This is a prime example of why keeping up on your RV slide-out maintenance is important! In this video, we discuss a hydraulic leak coming from the RV slide-out cylinder. Join in on the inspection to learn the cause, and what it will require to fix.

Click here

Video of the day

RV maintenance mistakes: Removing decals!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the Jaunt Junkies, Jesse and Kara, want to save others from making the RV maintenance mistakes that they made on their 5th wheel.

The video shows a few mistakes they have made, but most of it covers the removal of the RV’s decals. Their rig was starting to show its age so they thought they would remove the stickers and wash and wax it. Not as easy as it sounds and not necessarily a good solution!

Click here to watch

Why you need to be nice to your RV dealer

When your new RV has box problems and you have a chassis problem, too, which should you fix first? That’s easy. Can you get them both fixed without having to run around yourself, when the RV dealer is just across town but the chassis dealer is halfway across the state? Well, maybe…. Get some tips from the nation’s leading expert on RV lemon law here.

Reader poll

Do you believe at least 100 humans will inhabit Mars in 20 years?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

One way to keep your RV bay warm

When cold weather threatens, Don C. says he ensures his RV bays stay warm by carefully installing 60- or 75-watt incandescent light bulbs. Carefully, meaning they won’t bump up against anything and cause damage or a fire hazard. Also, be sure there’s nothing above the bulb that the heat could affect. Yes, you can still find incandescent bulbs at most stores. Thanks to Don for this tip.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

1A) Something you love to do; 2D) What you travel in = This fun activity!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The best walks in America

Here are 50 of the best walks in America. If you’re a hiker or a walker, you won’t want to miss these beautiful trails.

Sign up to receive daily RVing news

We have discontinued the weekly news briefs feature of our Saturday news newsletter in favor of a concise email recap of the very latest news about RVing every weekday afternoon. Stay up-to-date with the latest news for RVers. Sign up to receive these timely emails here. (You can easily unsubscribe if you wish.)

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Crispy Chewy Chocolate Chip Cappuccino Cookies

by Becky Hudgins from Joshua, TX

Coffee flavor enhances the chocolate in these fantastic chocolate chip cookies. No ordinary chocolate chip cookie here. You taste the cappuccino but it’s not overbearing. These are crisp but chewy at the same time. As you take a bite, you get a crunch but the center is nice and chewy. Coffee lovers should give these a try.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

A “gowpen” is what you call it when you cup your hands together to create a cup-like hollow space to scoop water.

*Cats purr at the same frequency as a… what? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mac loves to go outside and walk around the campground wearing his harness & leash. He rules all of the dogs no matter how big they are.” —Barrie & Lee Ann Riddoch

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Bed sheet suspenders keep your sheets in place!

We have to admit, we just recently discovered these and wondered how we didn’t know about them sooner – they’re amazing! If you have bed sheets that don’t stay in place, these easy-to-use bed sheet fasteners or “suspenders” keep them in place – no more corners that won’t stay down! Learn more or order for a great price.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.