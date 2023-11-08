Full-Time RVer Newsletter #68, November 8, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 68

Welcome to the Full-Time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday by RVtravel.com. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and full-time RV living tips from the pros, travel advice, and anything else of interest to full-timers or those who aspire to be. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Please consider signing up for other newsletters from RVtravel.com. Easy unsubscribe if you don’t like what you see.

Quote of the day

“‘I wish it need not have happened in my time,’ said Frodo. ‘So do I,’ said Gandalf, ‘and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.'” —J.R.R Tolkien

The benefits of trading RV tasks with your partner

By Gail Marsh

My husband and I love RVing! We’ve both become quite comfortable with our RV routines, too. Maybe I should say, “too comfortable.” Perhaps it’s time to switch things up and discover the benefits of trading RV tasks.

Mine and his

Chores. RV tasks. Routine work in and around the RV must be done. What’s interesting is that we’ve never talked about who should do what. Not one discussion or workflow chart was ever drawn to show who is responsible for specific chores. My husband just automatically takes our RV trash to the campground bins. I routinely vacuum the RV floors and do the dishes. He takes care of emptying the black and gray tanks. I pack, unpack, and repack for our RV trips. I make the menus and he grills.

Nothing wrong

Neither of us is unhappy with our current arrangement. We both know the other’s expectations and work at meeting them. We’ve probably carried over some of our “duties” from our stix-n-brix household routines. And there’s nothing wrong with that! I’ve just been wondering lately if we should switch things up a bit. Maybe there are unknown benefits of trading RV tasks. There’s only one way to find out, right?

Continue reading

Did you miss these popular articles this week?

If so, here is some of what you missed…

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Tour of RV toilets: The pros and cons of 9 different RV toilets

By Cheri Sicard

Nine different RV toilets? I never knew there were so many! Of course, through the years I have used several incarnations of the typical Thetford foot flush RV toilet installed by most RV manufacturers. And I have heard of composting toilets. We have even featured a video comparing the two in the past.

But I had no idea there were so many different variations of RV toilets beyond those. Continue reading.

Getting a handle on my RV’s steps with the Safe-T-Rail

By Tony Barthel

This is my story about the MORryde Safe-T-Rail handrail that I have installed on my trailer. … At a recent FROG (Forest River Owners’ Group) rally, we had a great spot out in the front of a row and, as other campers started to show up for the rally, I heard a knock on the door. The gentleman who knocked wanted to know more about the Safe-T-Rail that was installed on our camper, as he had never seen anything like it. Read all about it here.

Why does electrical adapter trip the circuit breaker?

By Mike Sokol

This question comes up time and time again: “Why does my 50-amp RV trip the 30-amp circuit breaker when I need to use a dogbone adapter to power it from a 30-amp pedestal?”

Read all about volts, amps and watts (in layman’s terms) here, including the typical watt usage of many items in your RV.

A BOOK FULL-TIMERS MAY LIKE… The ultimate guide to jobs that can be done anywhere. Click here to read about it.

Use handy silicone lids for cooking & storage

Use on the stove or to seal containers instead of using plastic wrap or foil. They’re BPA, phthalate and PVC free and heat resistant to 440 degrees. Press down gently in the center of lid for an airtight seal. Use to replace missing or broken lids. Use on leftovers and to keep salads and fruits fresh! Learn more or order.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Hints for downsizing to full-time RV

Pick up each item and ask yourself if it sparks joy. In other words, does it make you happy? If not, get rid of it. Sort by category, not location. Don’t start with the bedrooms, and then the study, and then the kitchen, etc. Do all of your clothes and then all your books, and so on. Tidy each category all at one time. Don’t do a little bit today and more tomorrow. You’ll never get finished. Go through all of your clothes at one time and then all of your books at one time. Don’t keep gifts just because you would feel guilty if you threw them away. After you have experienced the joy of the gift-giving moment, you can donate the gift without feeling guilty. The gift has served its purpose. From Secrets of RVing on Social Security: How to Enjoy the Motorhome and RV Lifestyle While Living on Your Social Security Income Available on Amazon.

More power, more problems: Life on the road with just 100 watts

By Jeff Clemishaw

I’ve met a lot of people in my travels with massive solar setups—sometimes more than 2,000 watts. Every time I hear these astounding numbers, I can’t help but wonder if that level of solar power is truly necessary. They tell me how they can run their air conditioners and microwaves while boondocking. This always leaves me, with my 100-watt panel, in awe. Continue reading.

RV repair shop owner laments, “Why I would love to honor RV manufacturers’ warranties but can’t!”

My name is Dustin Simpson and I am the owner and operator of California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. A few years ago my wife quit her job elsewhere and joined me at the shop full-time. Working with your spouse is rewarding; however, it comes with its challenges too—especially when you don’t agree on certain operations of the business. For us, the crux has been and will always be an RV manufacturer warranty. I want to offer it; she is vehemently against it. We want to share our honest perspectives on this hot topic. Continue reading.

Don’t miss today’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter! Good stuff inside, including:

Tips for cleaning the inside of your windshield

RV Review: Winnebago Access 28FK: Affordable, but it doesn’t portray cheap

Ask Dave: I don’t want heat in my RV bedroom. Can I just cover the vent?

Could you have a hydraulic leak coming from the RV slide-out cylinder and not know it?

RV maintenance mistakes: Removing decals!

Why you need to be nice to your RV dealer

and much, much more

Read it here.

Featured recipe

Dubliner Irish Cheese Crusted Fish

by Debbie Rohan from Boerne, TX

Dubliner cheese has a more sharp taste to it than traditional cheddar cheese. It adds a great flavor that enhances the simple dinner. Panko crumbs, mixed with the cheese and butter, make the crust perfectly crunchy. Cod or any other type of white fish would work in this recipe.

Get the recipe here

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.