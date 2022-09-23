You may change your mind about RV rentals after seeing these RVs

Love RV camping but want to leave yours behind? Try an RV rental! Most are fully outfitted and already in an RV park so you can enjoy the camping without the hassle. You’ll probably save some gas money, too!

Rental RVs are trending

This is a new trend that is fast gaining popularity. People who have an RV and those that don’t are booking these fully furnished RVs, some new and some vintage, and driving their car or flying to an RV park. Think Airbnb for RVs. They’re perfect for a family camping getaway with no major RV investment, maintenance, storage or RV repairs. Why pay for an RV when only going camping for a week or two a year?

Bring the extended family

I have been seeing a lot of extended family and friend gatherings at campgrounds recently. RVers can rent a campsite for themselves and other family members can rent a site with an RV on it. A lot of the folks that invested in the RV lifestyle during the pandemic are finding out that they might like to camp but transporting and setting up an RV is just not for them. Renting an RV setup in an RV park could be just the solution.

Vintage RV rentals

Nostalgia is at its best in these restored vintage trailers. This is so popular now it is relatively easy to find RV parks that offer them. Check these out or just Google “vintage trailer rental” and find more.

The Vintages Trailer Resort

Heading to Oregon? The Vintages Trailer Resort has 36 amazing vintage trailers for rent from a 1941 Shasta, to a 1951 M-system Special Deluxe, to a 1999 Airstream Safari. Even if you’re not planning your trip soon, their website is still fun to look around.

The Shady Dell Vintage Trailer Court

Bisbee, Arizona, is home to The Shady Dell Vintage Trailer Court. They have an amazing selection to choose from, even vintage yachts that let you feel like a billionaire without getting your feet wet! All the trailers and yachts are decked out (pun intended) with vintage accessories. So cool!

Tour

If you’re in Albuquerque and interested in touring but not staying in a vintage trailer, check out the ones at Enchanted Trails RV Park. Just stop in and they will hand you the key to tour these great RVs.

Not so vintage

Vintage not quite your style? There is a growing number of campgrounds that have stationary trailers to rent. They don’t move, just the guests do.

Airbnb for rental RVs

You can even search on Airbnb for an RV at variety of locations. Who knew? Just do the same due diligence that you would when renting a house. Check out the pictures carefully for cleanliness and condition, and read the reviews of the RV and also the RV park.

Modern RV rentals

Timberland Campground

Shelburne, New Hampshire, in the White Mountains, has an assortment of RV and camper rentals that can accommodate two to six people. These are 5th wheels and trailers that are set in scenic woodlands. Prices range from a reasonable $89 to $119 a night, and they can be reserved on the Timberland Campground website.

Countryside Campgrounds

Countryside Campgrounds in Mogadore, Ohio, also offers trailer rentals and cottages on site.

Sandy Pines Campground

For a little more upscale experience and a truly unique stay, Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine, has glamp tents, covered wagons, cottages, vintage campers and even a glass house to rent.

Want more?

These are just a few of the options available. Try a simple Google search for campground cabin and RV rentals in the area you wish to go.

