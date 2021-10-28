Here are some ways to keep RV memories alive. You’ll be so happy you did

As with so many things in life, I wish I’d discovered this much sooner: recording travel memories, that is. Hubby and I have work-camped and traveled for fun the past five-plus years and just today we tried to remember our first RV trip. Although it’s only been a few years, I was surprised at how much I’ve already forgotten. Hubby had forgotten parts of that momentous trip, too. We had to join our collective memories to finally piece together most of our RV’s maiden voyage. Our reminiscing brought smiles, giggles and, at times, hysterical belly-laughing at our memories. It was fun!

What do you remember?

How many trips have you taken in your RV? Have you found a way to record the memories so that you can enjoy looking back on them years from now? Well, I set out to do just that! Here are some ideas I’m considering. See what you think and then share ideas you’ve tried.

The perfect method

There probably is no one perfect way to keep memories alive. The perfect method for me is simply the one I’ll actually do! That means, it will probably be relatively easy, take little to no time to set up, and when completed, take up very little room inside our rig.

Journaling

Ok, I confess, I tried this one. I bought a journal and a cute, coordinating pen, too. I attempted to keep the travel journal like I would a diary. Big mistake (for me, anyway). Most days I just didn’t have anything to say. Well, nothing that seemed “journal worthy.” I thought this would be my perfect method. (After all, I’m a writer!) Maybe journaling will work better for you. I just couldn’t make it work for me. Maybe if I’d only recorded the special activities or included pictures? It may have been better to use a template, of sorts. Like: Location, special sites, unique memories.

Maps

You’ve seen them, I’m sure. There are magnetic maps, scratch-off maps, photo maps, sticker maps, and more. I think combining a map with some way to also record specific, personal memories would be great. I’ll need to give this more thought…

Shadow boxes

The great thing about shadow boxes is that you can keep three-dimensional items inside. Think: drink coaster from a favorite restaurant, shell found on the beach, campground flier, photos, and more. I could see making a shadow box for individual trips or maybe a shadow box for each year of travel. You can purchase shadow boxes at hobby or craft stores or online, too.

Collections

A friend I know collects spoons. She has one from every state she’s visited. Other folks collect postcards, restaurant coasters, shells, and more. This is a good way to “check off” locations you’ve planned to visit. I really don’t have a “check off” list, but if there was a way to include specific memories, this idea might just work.

Scrapbook

As my children grew up, I kept scrapbooks for each of them. I love looking at the books now, and I think scrapbooking our RV travels would be a good way for me to record our memories. The only challenge for me is finding space in our rig to work on a travel scrapbook. I might simply collect items, take photos, and jot down memories as we travel. When we get back home, I can assemble everything into a scrapbook.

Send postcards

The idea here is to buy a postcard from each locale you visit. Record memories, favorite activities, and more on the back of the postcard. Then, send the postcard to your home address. When your trip comes to an end, you’ll come home to relive your travels. You can also note additional memories to each postcard if space allows. Use a paper punch to make a hole in a corner of each postcard. Then use a metal ring clasp to hold the postcards together.

Memory boxes

You can find these popular nesting boxes almost everywhere. Use a box (or two or three) to keep items you find as you travel. You can even write specific memories on the inside lid. I think it would be fun to bring the box along or keep the box inside as you travel. You could reminisce on past trips as you continue your journey down the road.

Memory crafts

Involve your kids or grandchildren in this memory-keeper idea. Make a craft every time you camp. Google “homemade camping crafts” for ideas. Put together a collage of found items (activity ticket stubs, park souvenirs, restaurant napkins, or photos). Put the resulting memories inside a scrapbook or memory box.

Photos or videos

This one is a no-brainer. If you take regular photos or videos as you travel, you’ll have a visual trip reminder to save in an app like Evernote, or print photos for a scrapbook.

I haven’t decided on which method will work best for me. But I’m confident one of these ideas will work. How about you?

