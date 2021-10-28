Ask Dave: Why does my RV’s toilet leak from the flush pedal?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses a leaky toilet.



Dear Dave,

The foot pedal on my RV toilet leaks a little bit when I press it down to flush the toilet. How can I fix it? My trailer is a 2016 Forest River Wildwood. I think it is a Dometic toilet. Thank you. —Robert

Dear Robert,

The foot or flush pedal of your toilet operates the spade or ball valve as well as opens the water to flush the toilet. Inside the mechanism is a metal plunger that pushes down the water valve.

To access this valve you will need to remove the base cover which surrounds the it. The diagram below shows installation from the owner’s manual; just reverse the process.

Once the cover is removed, you will see the water line that comes in and, if you have a hand sprayer, the line that goes to the spray handle.

There could be several places a leak can occur in this area: at the water connection to the valve, which is typically a threaded seated connection; or the water line going to the spray handle, which is typically a worm clamp.

If it’s not the water line, then it will be in the valve assembly itself and you will need to take that apart. Look at the connection between the valve body and the spring cartridge, the bowl mechanism, and the valve body itself. Usually a leak in this area is due to a cracked valve body from freezing. Dometic does sell a complete valve body assembly. That is typically much easier to replace than trying to repair any of the components.

Two tips: Go slow when disassembling – and take pictures! The spring cartridge is a real challenge to get back together once it has sprung loose!

